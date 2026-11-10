Police officer killed and another injured in explosion in Oviedo

One Spanish police officer was killed and another seriously injured in an explosion in the northern city of Oviedo. The blast occurred during a dispute between two neighboring families that escalated into a confrontation, local authorities said.

The conflict began after a man shot a young woman. She survived, and according to a spokesperson for Oviedo City Council, her life is not in danger. No further details about the shooting have been released.

“Her life is not in danger at the moment.”

The circumstances surrounding the explosion and its connection to the conflict between the neighbors have not yet been made public. It has been confirmed that a police officer was killed in the incident, while a colleague was seriously injured.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg