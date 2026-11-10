Kushner: A new security framework is needed in Europe

A new security framework in Europe is needed to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine and more stable relations between Russia and the European countries, US envoy Jared Kushner said ahead of the start of talks in Abu Dhabi.

According to Kushner, a comprehensive and lasting agreement will require “a direct commitment between Russia and our European partners”. He said that the approach under discussion should include regular security consultations, reliable crisis communication, greater transparency in the military sphere and mutual measures to limit the risk of escalation. The framework must respect the sovereignty and independent choices of every country, including its decisions on participation in international alliances.

Europe will take part in separate consultations

Two-day talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia began on Tuesday in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. This is the first meeting in this format since February 2026. The US delegation is led by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Before the main talks, the US representatives will hold separate meetings with delegations from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union and NATO. The aim is to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and the long-term security architecture between Russia and Europe.

European representatives will not be part of the main trilateral format. Russia insists that the negotiations be held only between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington, but the United States says that Europe’s participation is necessary to end the war. Ukrainian representative Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian delegation had already held a coordination meeting with European and NATO representatives.

Differences between Moscow and Kyiv remain

Russia defines the creation of a “comprehensive and indivisible security architecture” on the continent as the main goal of the talks. According to a source from the Russian delegation, quoted by Reuters, resolving the conflict in Ukraine is only part of a broader discussion on mechanisms for preventing threats and strengthening regional stability. Moscow, however, has not confirmed that it will hold direct talks with European representatives.

Among Russia’s demands are that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, renounce NATO membership and accept restrictions on its armed forces. Kyiv rejects the voluntary ceding of territory and insists on reliable guarantees to prevent a new Russian attack.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities. Ukrainian authorities reported that Russia had launched strikes with 162 drones and a ballistic missile overnight, while Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had shot down 155 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and Crimea. So far, the previous three rounds of talks this year have failed to produce a significant breakthrough.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, streetinsider.com