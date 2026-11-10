Krakow shooter had visited websites about Breivik

The man who opened fire on people in Krakow's central square on November 7 had visited websites linked to Norwegian far-right terrorist Anders Breivik. Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek told Radio Krakow. “There is a very strong line of right-wing radical extremism,” he said.

According to Żurek, the authorities gained access to the computer of 24-year-old Michał Oksiński. The data showed visits to materials about Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011. The minister clarified that this information was an important lead, but by itself did not prove the motive for the attack.

Six people were killed and 15 injured in the shooting in Krakow's central square. Oksiński fired an automatic weapon from a car, stopping at several locations in the area. Police shot and subdued him, after which he was taken to hospital. The man died on November 9.

Silencer found in the car

A silencer was found in the suspect's car, Żurek said. Investigators also discovered more weapons and ammunition. The bodies of three relatives were found at his home, while police and prosecutors are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

A “Gadsden” flag depicting a rattlesnake on a yellow background was found in Oksiński's room. Prosecutor Przemysław Nowak pointed out that the symbol may have different meanings and is not in itself sufficient to draw conclusions about the man's ideological beliefs.

“We have to investigate every hypothesis,” Żurek said, adding that the investigation was examining Oksiński's contacts and whether anyone had assisted or inspired him. Polish prosecutors have not ruled out any possibility, including potential outside involvement.

Preparation for the attack under investigation

Oksiński obtained a firearms permit in March 2026. According to prosecutors, he mainly trained in static shooting. Four phones and electronic devices seized from his car and home are being analyzed.

Polish authorities said the suspect had not left a letter or any other message explaining his actions. As a result, his definitive motives have still not been established, and the investigation continues along the lines of possible far-right extremism, personal contacts and possible assistance from other individuals.

Sources: radiokrakow.pl, rmf24.pl, apnews.com