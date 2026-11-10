Iran unveils the Hormuz missile to destroy radars

Iran has presented the „Hormuz“ missile as a weapon capable of detecting and striking enemy radar systems. The claim was made by General Ali Balali, an adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force. The information was reported by Iran International, citing the Iranian Fars news agency.

„The missile can detect and strike radar equipment by following the waves it emits,“ Balali said, according to the report. This refers to a principle in which the missile uses the radio signals of an active radar to home in on the system itself.

The weapon is designed to target radars

Balali said Iranian specialists develop weapons according to the needs of the battlefield. According to him, the country has domestic capacity to produce materials, components and propellants for solid- and liquid-fuel missiles.

The general also claimed that Iran’s missile industry has already moved beyond reproducing existing foreign technologies and is developing its own weapons. No data was provided on the range, speed, dimensions, warhead or tests conducted on the system described in the latest report.

A missile with the same name has been known since 2014

This is not the first mention of an Iranian „Hormuz“ missile. In May 2014, Iran displayed the Hormuz-1, described as a ballistic anti-radiation missile. The U.S. Air Force University cites a reported range of around 300 kilometers and the ability to home in on radar emissions during the terminal phase of flight.

Earlier analyses distinguish the Hormuz-1 as a system for striking radars on land or aboard ships, while the Hormuz-2 is described as an anti-ship missile. The same assessments stress that the actual capabilities of these systems are difficult to verify and that Iranian claims are not always supported by independently confirmed data.

Therefore, Balali’s latest statement does not make it possible to conclude whether Iran has created an entirely new model, improved an older version or once again presented a system that is already known. The only confirmed fact is that an Iranian military official described the „Hormuz“ as a missile designed to target radar emissions.

Sources: iranintl.com