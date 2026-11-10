Peskov: It is unclear whether grain will be on the agenda in Abu Dhabi

It is still unclear whether the resumption of grain shipments through the Black Sea will be discussed at the talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this, refusing to disclose details about the agenda.

“No details beyond what is discussed at the negotiating table,” Peskov said in response to a question about whether the restoration of shipping in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov was part of the talks. He urged people not to make predictions while the negotiations are ongoing.

The trilateral talks began in Abu Dhabi and are scheduled for November 10 and 11. They are the first between Russia, Ukraine and the United States since February. According to The Associated Press, the main focus announced in advance is on future security guarantees for the two warring parties.

The grain corridor is among Kyiv’s priorities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified unblocking grain shipments through the Black Sea as one of Kyiv’s priorities. Others include ending strikes on energy and critical infrastructure and expanding the exchange of prisoners of war.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said in advance that the talks would cover postwar security arrangements, de-escalation and humanitarian efforts. Russia confirmed its participation in the meeting, with its delegation headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

So far, no agreement has been announced on the resumption of the grain corridor or guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea. It is also unclear whether the issue will be included in the official talks or remain off the agenda.

Sources: 1prime.ru, apnews.com, investing.com