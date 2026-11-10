Russian strikes hit the energy sector in 10 regions of Ukraine

Russian missile and drone strikes hit energy facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine during the night of November 2–3. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, power plants, substations in the transmission and distribution grids, as well as thermal power plants, were struck.

Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions were affected. The situation is most serious in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, where the damage left some consumers without electricity.

Large power plants and substations were struck

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that large power plants in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Kharkiv regions had been attacked, as well as key substations, particularly in the western part of the country.

“Large power plants in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Kharkiv regions were attacked. A number of important substations were also hit, including in the western part of the country. The damage is significant both to power generation facilities and to the electricity grid,” Koretskyi said.

According to data cited by Ukrainska Pravda, energy facilities were attacked more than 20 times between November 2 and the morning of November 3. At the same time, there is a discrepancy in the overall damage assessment: the Ministry of Energy cites 10 affected regions, while Koretskyi speaks of attacks on the energy sector in nine regions.

Emergency power cuts were introduced

Emergency power cuts were introduced in Kyiv and several regions because of the damage and voltage drops. In other areas, scheduled outage timetables were in effect, with some consumers left without electricity for more than 12 hours.

Ukrainian energy crews have begun restoration work where security conditions permit. The authorities have not published a complete list of the damaged facilities or an assessment of the lost generation capacity.

The claim that exactly five large distribution substations were hit is not confirmed by the reports reviewed. The available data indicate attacks on key substations and large power plants, without specifying a total of five facilities.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.net, ukranews.com