The Macrons File a New Lawsuit Against Candace Owens

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have filed a new defamation lawsuit against American influencer Candace Owens. The complaint was filed on November 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, where Owens lives.

The document is 409 pages long and contains 88 claims related to defamation, libel, and defamation by implication. The Macrons allege that Owens has spread false claims about Brigitte Macron’s identity, the presidential couple’s marriage, and an alleged cover-up of crimes.

What Claims Are the Macrons Challenging

The lawsuit states that Owens claimed Brigitte Macron was born male and had used someone else’s identity. According to Bloomberg Law, the document also details claims that Emmanuel Macron was elected president as part of a CIA mind-control program, as well as insinuations of a blood relationship and incest between the two.

The Macrons accuse Owens of using these claims to promote her own media platform, grow her audience, and make a profit. The complaint mentions merchandise sales, fundraising, and paid subscriptions.

“The Macrons have indeed filed a NEW set of lawsuits against me,” Owens wrote, confirming the new case.

The French presidential couple claims that the posts have led to “systematic harassment on a global scale.” They are seeking compensation for actual and presumed damages, punitive damages, and a court injunction barring Owens from spreading the disputed claims again.

The Delaware Case Against the Companies Continues

The new lawsuit is related to an earlier case filed by the Macrons in July 2025 in Delaware against Owens and two companies connected to her activities. On October 27, 2026, Judge Sheldon Rennie ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the claims against Owens personally, as she lives in Tennessee.

However, the proceedings against the companies Candace Owens LLC and Georgetom Inc. may continue. Thus, the new case in Tennessee gives the Macrons an opportunity to pursue their claims personally against Owens in the state where she resides.

So far, no court has found that Owens’s claims constitute defamation. The new case will have to go through the next procedural stages before the court rules on the merits.

Sources: afp.com, news.bloomberglaw.com, investing.com