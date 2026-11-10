India: No one should be left behind because of climate change

No one should be left behind in efforts to tackle climate change, India said at the COP31 conference in Antalya. The country called for a fair, equitable and ambitious outcome from the forum, which is being held from 9 to 20 November.

India’s opening statement was delivered by Narendra Bhushan, Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He stressed the importance of a multilateral approach and said that the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement remain the most inclusive platforms, where every country has a voice.

“Equity has become particularly urgent to ensure that no one is left behind in collective efforts to tackle climate change,” India said.

New Delhi’s position is linked to the warning about growing risks if the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold is exceeded. India confirmed that it would make its fair contribution to global climate action, while at the same time protecting the development and well-being of its population.

Finance remains a key demand

India described the just transition and adaptation as major challenges, particularly for countries in the Global South. There, climate policies are directly linked to development, access to energy and societies’ ability to cope with the consequences of climate change.

New Delhi insisted that public finance from developed countries should remain at the core of climate action in the developing world. According to India’s position, these funds are needed both to limit emissions and to adapt to climate risks.

India also referred to Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which, according to the country, establishes the obligation of developed countries to provide financial resources to developing countries. In its preliminary priorities for COP31, New Delhi identified predictable, primarily public and accessible finance as a key condition for achieving climate goals.

Negotiations continue until 20 November

India reaffirmed its support for the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. The country said it would work with all participants to achieve an outcome that combines climate action, financial support and respect for national circumstances.

COP31 continues in Antalya until 20 November. Topics at the forum include implementation of the Paris Agreement, adaptation, climate finance and the just transition to a lower-emissions economy.

Sources: themeghalayanexpress.com, newsonair.gov.in