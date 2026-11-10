Security guarantees for Russia also discussed in Abu Dhabi

Security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe were the main topic during the first round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi. Russia’s demands for security guarantees for Russia itself were also discussed separately, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing a source close to the Ukrainian delegation.

The talks began on November 10 and are related to the cessation of hostilities. The participants also addressed the issue of Ukraine’s post-war future, including its reconstruction and the creation of a new security architecture in Europe amid a crisis of trust.

“The key position of the Ukrainian side is that the war must be stopped first. Only after that can the process of building a new security architecture in Europe begin—one that will ensure long-term stability and prevent a recurrence of aggression,”

the source quoted by the media outlet said.

Before the trilateral meeting, the Ukrainian delegation held separate talks with European partners and US representatives. The negotiations are scheduled to continue on November 11.

The Ukrainian side had previously stated that it did not expect a breakthrough from the very first round. Greater hopes are pinned on the second stage of the talks.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, president.gov.ua