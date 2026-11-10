Russia–US–Ukraine talks to continue on Wednesday

Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will continue on Wednesday, November 11. A TASS source confirmed that the talks are scheduled to last for two full working days.

“Yes, two full days of work are expected,” the source said. The talks began on Tuesday and are being held behind closed doors. The discussions are taking place at a working level and are dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine and broader security issues.

The Russian delegation is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while the Ukrainian delegation is led by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov. The United States is participating as a mediator in the negotiating process.

Security guarantees among the main topics

According to TASS, the participants are discussing the creation of a new security system for the period after the end of the conflict. The agenda includes mechanisms to prevent threats and strengthen regional stability.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the talks would address collective security guarantees. According to him, they should take effect after achieving a “substantial and comprehensive settlement.”

The Kremlin declined to predict whether the meeting would lead to concrete agreements. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the delegation would decide how to brief Vladimir Putin depending on the course of the talks.

The latest meeting of the negotiating teams from Russia, the US and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 18, 2026. Before the current round, Abu Dhabi hosted consultations on the issue of Ukraine on January 23 and 24 and on February 4 and 5.

European representatives are not participating in the official meeting, as the format was agreed as trilateral. Meanwhile, European countries are insisting on having a place at the negotiating table on Ukraine’s future.

Sources: tass.com