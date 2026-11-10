Iraq reopens the Chazabeh border crossing with Iran

Iraq has resumed operations at the Shayb border crossing, which is linked to Iran’s Chazabeh crossing, after an interruption of about three weeks. As of 8:00 a.m. local time, passengers and commercial goods are once again being allowed through the facility.

The decision was announced by Omar al-Waili, head of Iraq’s Border Crossings Authority. He said that the technical requirements and necessary procedures for resuming operations had been completed. According to him, the conditions had been created for the „unhindered movement of passengers and goods“, which should facilitate trade between the two countries.

The crossing was closed for about three weeks

Shayb is located in Maysan province in southeastern Iraq, while on the Iranian side of the border the crossing is known as Chazabeh and is located in Khuzestan province. The route is an important corridor for travel and trade between the two countries.

The closure of the crossing was explained by Iraqi authorities as necessary for technical and logistical preparations. According to data cited by the Anadolu Agency, trade with Iran continued through other border crossings during the interruption.

Mandali to be closed from November 13

Iraq’s Border Crossings Authority also announced a temporary suspension of operations at the Mandali crossing, which is linked to Iran’s Somar crossing. The closure will begin at 8:00 a.m. local time on November 13.

Technical work, maintenance and preparations for the facility ahead of the rainy season are planned. The authorities said that seasonal weather conditions could make it difficult for vehicles to move in the area. No date has yet been announced for the reopening of Mandali.

The decision to resume operations at Shayb comes amid talks between Baghdad and Washington over the operating arrangements for border crossings with Iran. Reuters reported that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had said that the United States had asked Iraq to close all crossings with Iran except two, warning of possible economic consequences. Iraqi authorities, however, have linked the reopening of Shayb to the completion of the technical procedures.

Sources: irna.com, aa.com.tr, arabnews.com