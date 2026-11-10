President of North Macedonia offers condolences over Trakia motorway tragedy

President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova expressed her condolences to President Iliana Iotova, the families of those killed and the people of Bulgaria following the serious chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia motorway near the Zimnitsa interchange.

“I am shocked by the tragedy that claimed numerous human lives,” Siljanovska-Davkova wrote on the social network “X.” She expressed solidarity with all those affected and wished the injured strength and a speedy recovery.

The serious incidents occurred in both directions of the motorway amid dense fog. According to data cited by Bulgarian media, 86 vehicles were involved in the crashes – 63 in the lane towards Burgas and 23 in the opposite direction.

Information about the number of victims and injured people changed throughout the day. Prime Minister Rumen Radev reported 11 dead and 48 injured, while the Ministry of Health cited 11 dead and 46 injured. Later reports, citing a statement by the health minister, put the death toll at 12.

The first report of the crash was filed at around 7:10 a.m. Because of the accidents, traffic on the Trakia motorway was restricted, and police, fire and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg