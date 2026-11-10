EP preparing changes to Black Sea strategy

The European Parliament is preparing recommendations to revise the European Union’s strategy for the Black Sea. The procedure is own-initiative, bears the number 2026/2044(INI), and is being handled by the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The rapporteur is Austrian MEP Helmut Brandstätter from the Renew Europe group. He was appointed on 24 June 2026, and the draft report was presented on 7 October. The document has not yet been finally adopted by the committee, and the procedure is currently awaiting a decision.

Maritime security is among the key issues

The work on the parliamentary recommendations is taking place against the backdrop of increased attention to security in the Black Sea. On 22 October, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on Russian strikes and the risks to commercial shipping in the region, with 432 votes “for”, 52 “against” and 88 abstentions.

In the text, MEPs called for a coordinated European framework for the security and safety of civilian shipping. They urged the Member States and NATO to identify existing gaps in air and maritime defence, and Bulgaria and Romania to seek support from the European Commission and the European Defence Agency for the joint development of capabilities to intercept aerial threats.

The Parliament also called for stronger protection of underwater telecommunications, electricity and data cables. The recommendations also include the creation of a regional security centre for cable infrastructure, which would be linked to the future maritime security centre in the Black Sea.

Bulgaria and Romania are developing a joint maritime centre

In July, the European Commission and the EU High Representative reported progress on the establishment of a regional maritime security centre being jointly developed by Bulgaria and Romania. It is intended to bring together civilian and institutional structures, improve information sharing and support the monitoring of critical maritime infrastructure.

Under the SAFE instrument, around €20 billion has been earmarked for Bulgaria and Romania to address critical defence shortfalls. The Parliament identified unused funds under the mechanism as an opportunity to further strengthen security in the Black Sea region.

The strategy also covers connectivity

The EU’s strategic approach was presented in May 2025 and is based on three strands: security, stability and resilience; economic growth, transport, energy and digital connectivity; as well as environmental protection, resilience to climate risks and civil protection.

In its report on the implementation of the strategy, the European Commission stated: “The Black Sea region will remain a key priority for the EU.” The initiatives listed include an agenda for connectivity between Europe, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The next formal step is consideration of the draft report by the Foreign Affairs Committee. The indicative date for the plenary debate on the recommendations is 8 March 2027, but the final text may be changed before the vote.