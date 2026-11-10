Armenia and Kosovo Seek Stronger Trade Ties

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti discussed the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries in Paris.

According to the Armenian prime minister’s office, the talks focused on prospects for developing bilateral relations and opportunities to take joint steps in the economy.

“The two countries emphasized the importance of expanding trade and economic ties and taking joint steps in this direction,” the Armenian prime minister’s office said.

Tourism was also included in the talks. Pashinyan and Kurti noted that the sector has significant potential for cooperation between Armenia and Kosovo.

They also discussed the regional situation

The two prime ministers exchanged views on issues of regional importance, including the opportunities arising from the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The meeting took place during Nikol Pashinyan’s working visit to France. The Armenian prime minister arrived in the country on November 9 to attend the ninth Paris Peace Forum.

Sources: armenpress.am