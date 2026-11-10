Tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel stopped off the US coast

The tanker Agioi Fanendes, carrying around 40,000 tonnes of Russian diesel fuel, has slowed down in the North Atlantic after failing to arrive in the New York area on November 7, as initially expected. Data from maritime tracking systems show that the vessel is continuing westward, but is now travelling at around 12 kilometres per hour instead of nearly 20 kilometres per hour at the end of October.

MarineTraffic and VesselFinder list the destination as „For Orders“ – wording indicating that no specific unloading port has been designated. According to the published data, the vessel is in the Atlantic Ocean, relatively close to the eastern coast of the United States, but there is no confirmation that the cargo has been accepted by an American buyer or that unloading has taken place at a US port.

It was initially listed as bound for New York

Agioi Fanendes sails under the Maltese flag and loaded the fuel at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on October 22. The vessel initially listed New York as its final destination, with arrival expected on November 7.

On November 9, data from tracking services showed a sharp slowdown in the voyage. According to information cited by the Ukrainian outlet Hromadske, the tanker continued westward at approximately 6–6.5 knots, or around 12 kilometres per hour. The reason for the change in speed and the lack of a specific port has not been reported.

Other tankers also changed their routes

Agioi Fanendes was one of three tankers linked to the first deliveries of Russian diesel fuel to the United States following the agreement between Washington and Moscow. The other two vessels – Talisman and Leruo – have already changed their stated routes. Talisman has headed towards the Mediterranean, while Leruo has listed Brazil as its destination. Thus, at present, there is no confirmed delivery of Russian diesel fuel to the US under this arrangement.

The change comes against the backdrop of the agreement announced by Donald Trump on October 9. At the time, the US president said that Russia would provide diesel fuel for the American and global markets. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak described the first shipment as approximately 40,000 tonnes.

„The first tanker has already set sail for the buyers, and regular deliveries will continue“, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The US authorisation to import Russian diesel fuel was presented as a temporary measure amid high fuel prices. However, the size of a single shipment is limited compared with consumption in the American market, while the lack of a designated buyer and terminal leaves it unclear whether Agioi Fanendes' cargo will be delivered to the United States or redirected to another market.

Sources: apnews.com, spglobal.com, en.usm.media