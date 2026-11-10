Azerbaijan Accelerates the Development of Its Electricity Networks

Azerbaijan must develop both electricity generation and transmission networks simultaneously in order to become a connecting link between the Caspian region, Turkey and European markets. Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said this during discussions on energy cooperation with Turkey.

“We are discussing not only electricity generation, but also interconnections. We want to connect a vast region, Eurasia, through Azerbaijan and Turkey,” Shahbazov told Trend. According to him, electrification, digitalisation and the development of artificial intelligence will increase demand for electricity and require new infrastructure.

Projects Linking Turkey and Europe

Among the initiatives under discussion is an electricity link between Nakhchivan and Turkey. A project to connect the electricity transmission systems of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Bulgaria is also being considered, along with the construction of new interconnections across the Black Sea.

Shahbazov noted that these projects should enable the transmission of electricity over long distances, including power generated from renewable sources. At the same time, Baku is discussing energy links with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as part of the planned green corridors.

Azerbaijan is developing around 8 gigawatts of solar and wind projects. By the end of 2027, around 2 gigawatts of new capacity are expected to be integrated into the national electricity grid, which, according to the energy minister, would reduce annual emissions by approximately 2.4 million tonnes.

The Grid Must Accommodate the New Capacity

The plans include strengthening the electricity networks, deploying energy storage systems and increasing the flexibility of the system. Wind power generation in Azerbaijan is expected to increase approximately sixfold by the end of 2026, while solar power generation is expected to grow by more than 26 percent.

The feasibility study for the Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe corridor has confirmed the possibility of implementing the project with a total planned capacity of 3,900 megawatts. Its first phase, as well as the Central Asia–Azerbaijan green energy link, is expected to become operational from 2032.

The development of the grid is also the subject of a separate study with China. In September, Shahbazov discussed with China Energy International Group the progress of the analysis of Azerbaijan’s electricity transmission system. The meeting also addressed the construction of a 160-megawatt solar power plant, as well as future offshore wind energy projects in the Caspian Sea.

Thus, the new power plants and transmission links are being planned as a single system, with the aim of ensuring that the energy produced is not only used in Azerbaijan, but also transmitted to neighbouring countries and European markets.

Sources: trend.az, special.azertag.az