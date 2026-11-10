France does not rule out a new escalation between Iran and the US

France does not rule out the risk of a new escalation between Iran and the US as diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict continue. In Paris, the G7 foreign ministers are discussing the crisis with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said Washington would continue to exert strong economic pressure on Tehran.

According to diplomats cited by Reuters, Rubio said that the US had options that were not limited to choosing between war and accepting Iran’s terms. He spoke of imposing “devastating” economic costs on Iran. The White House did not immediately comment on the information.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint. “A new escalation between Iran and the United States will only produce losers,” Barrot said on October 23. According to him, such a development could have serious consequences for hydrocarbon and fuel prices in France.

Paris insists on a diplomatic solution

France supports reaching an agreement between Washington and Tehran that would end the intensification of strikes and limit the spread of the conflict in the region. Paris believes that the diplomatic channel remains the only path to a lasting resolution of the crisis.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also took part in the talks in Paris. Following meetings in Washington, he expressed cautious optimism that a diplomatic solution could still be found instead of the conflict entering a new phase.

The diplomatic activity is taking place against a backdrop of continuing uncertainty over the US administration’s intentions. The US has not ruled out new strikes against Iran after the midterm elections on November 3, but there is currently no confirmation that a new large-scale military operation has begun.

New tensions between Paris and Tehran

Relations between France and Iran have also deteriorated. Paris accused Tehran of being behind a cyberattack targeting cooling systems at around 700 supermarkets in France in October. The Iranian ambassador was summoned to the French Foreign Ministry, and Paris warned that it could take additional measures, including at the European level.

Against this backdrop, the French government is trying to maintain diplomatic pressure on Iran without allowing a further expansion of military operations. The next G7 talks and contacts with Qatar will show whether progress can be made towards containing the conflict.

Sources: in.marketscreener.com, apnews.com, reutersconnect.com