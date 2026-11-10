France condemns violence as students continue protests

French authorities condemned new outbreaks of violence surrounding protests by high school and university students, while unions and youth organisations called for demonstrations and strikes to continue. The movement, which began in September with demands for more teachers, the renovation of school buildings and reforms in higher education, now also includes calls to tackle the high cost of living.

In Chelles, near Paris, a local representative was struck in the chest with a bottle containing petrol outside a high school. In Bègles, near Bordeaux, a high school headteacher was hit on the head with an object, while in Aix-en-Provence a school was set on fire overnight.

“This violence is completely unacceptable,” government spokesperson Mathieu Lefèvre said. According to him, nearly 300 national education staff have been injured since the protests began.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the attack in Chelles as “acts of urban violence” that require “the strongest and most resolute response”. Education Minister Édouard Geffray said that 99% of high school students had returned to class, but that 49 of the 3,700 high schools had been blocked on Tuesday.

Unions rejected the concessions

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government proposed reforming the Parcoursup platform, through which places in higher education are allocated. The changes are due to begin in 2027, with the platform to be fully replaced in 2028. Additional funding was also promised for school buildings and schools in the most disadvantaged areas.

However, the proposals did not bring the protests to an end. Student, university and education organisations walked out of a meeting at the prime minister’s office after representatives of the far right and business attended it. “We call on everyone who supports the legitimate demands of young people and working people to take to the streets,” said Éloïse Lefèvre-Millon, co-president of the student union Union étudiante.

In Paris, a march from the Panthéon to Place d’Italie was scheduled for 10 November. Police initially banned the proposed route from Place de la Bastille and imposed changes over concerns about public order disturbances.

Violence also occurred during the previous national mobilisation

During the national mobilisation on 5 November, the Interior Ministry reported 448 arrests, 53 law enforcement officers injured and 86 interventions involving fires. Authorities reported attacks involving pyrotechnics, stones and other objects in various cities.

Unions insist that violence must not be used as grounds for ending the protests. Riad Rani, president of the student union Union syndicale lycéenne, said that the movement must continue and that students are also protesting because of teachers’ working conditions.

Sources: in.marketscreener.com, euronews.com, lemonde.fr