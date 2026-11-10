Two killed in strike on facility in Dnipro

Two people were killed and at least four were injured in a strike on a critical infrastructure facility in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported.

“Two people were killed, and at least four were injured. The Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro,” Hanzha said.

Emergency services are working at the site

The affected facility is located in Dnipro, and the fire required the intervention of emergency and rescue teams. No details have so far been reported about the type of weapon used, the extent of the damage or the condition of the injured.

The data on the victims and injured are preliminary. Ukrainian authorities have not identified the facility and have not released any further information about the consequences of the attack.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua