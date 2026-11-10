Zelensky: Talks in Abu Dhabi were constructive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the first trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi as “constructive and quite substantive.” He said he had received a report from the Ukrainian delegation after the first day of meetings.

Before the trilateral meeting, the Ukrainian representatives held talks with European and American partners. In the Ukraine–US–Russia format, the need for and possible parameters of humanitarian measures were discussed, with the release of prisoners of war identified as a priority.

“We spoke in detail about the substance of the security guarantees for Ukraine and the foundations for their long-term operation. Real instruments are needed to prevent any recurrence of the war,” Zelensky said. According to him, the talks also included the need for de-escalation steps.

The Ukrainian president assigned the delegation specific tasks for the next round of the trilateral dialogue and for the talks in the coming days with representatives of the US and Europe. He thanked the American side for organizing the meetings and the United Arab Emirates for providing the venue for the negotiations.

Rubio: There is still a lot of work ahead

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also described the meeting on November 10 as “very productive,” but stressed that the process was not over and that there was still a lot of work ahead for the negotiators.

The talks are expected to resume on the morning of November 11. According to Ukrainska Pravda, the first round addressed security guarantees, Russia’s demands and the question of Ukraine’s post-war future. The information was attributed to a source close to the Ukrainian delegation.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, pravda.com.ua