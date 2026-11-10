Three Dead in Family Drama in Hamburg

Three people have died and two others have been seriously injured in an apparent family drama in Germany linked to Hamburg and the Reutlingen area. The shooting took place at around 8:50 a.m. in a residential building on “Am Kaiserkai” Street in HafenCity, near the “Elbphilharmonie.”

A 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were seriously injured. The woman is in life-threatening condition, while the man is stable. Both were taken to hospital, Hamburg police said.

Suspect Found Dead

Police launched a large-scale manhunt after the shooting. Special units were deployed in the area, while part of the “Elbphilharmonie” and the observation deck were evacuated and cordoned off. Officers searched the hotel rooms in the complex after receiving information that the suspect might be there.

At around 12:55 p.m., the 68-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room. According to police, he had probably taken his own life. Officers wearing protective equipment also took part in the operation because of initial concerns that the suspect might have had a weapon or hazardous substances. No such substances were found.

Two More Bodies Found Near Reutlingen

Checks based on the deceased man's details led investigators to his home in Eningen unter Achalm, near Reutlingen in the state of Baden-Württemberg. The bodies of his 65-year-old wife and his 90-year-old father-in-law were found there.

“Two bodies were found in the home at around 11:30 a.m.,” police said. According to investigators, both were victims of a violent crime.

Police believe that the incidents in Eningen unter Achalm and Hamburg are connected and that the motive is related to the family. The exact sequence of events and the reasons for the attack are still being clarified. The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Homicide Division.

Sources: tagesschau.de, sueddeutsche.de, n-tv.de