Denmark allocates €643 million in military aid to Ukraine

Denmark is allocating a new military aid package worth around €643 million to Ukraine. The funds are primarily intended for the procurement of strike drones and interceptor drones, ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and support for the PURL programme. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the package during his visit to Copenhagen.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that this was the 32nd military aid package for Ukraine. It is worth DKK 4.8 billion, or approximately €643 million, and was announced following a meeting of the parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee.

“Today, together with the committee, we discussed the 32nd package for Ukraine, worth DKK 4.8 billion in military equipment,” Rasmussen said.

Zelensky described the aid as a “very timely and significant reinforcement”. According to him, it comes at a time when Russia is conducting a ballistic operation against Ukraine’s energy sector, water supply, heating systems and the infrastructure necessary for normal life.

Support for Kherson region

The Ukrainian president also said that he had discussed additional humanitarian aid with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Denmark has decided to support Kherson region with an energy package worth €20 million.

No details have been announced regarding the specific deliveries or the deadlines for providing them. It has been confirmed that the aid is aimed at the region’s energy sector, which is regularly affected by Russian strikes and the consequences of the destruction of infrastructure.

Drones and ballistic missile defence

During the talks, Zelensky and Frederiksen also discussed the results of the work within the Drone Deal framework. It is related to the development of joint production of unmanned systems and the expansion of industrial cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark.

The FREYJA ballistic missile defence programme was also among the topics. Kyiv and Copenhagen continue to work on developing capabilities to counter ballistic missiles, but the statement did not specify any concrete deadlines for its implementation.

The new package increases the scale of Denmark’s military support for Ukraine. The Danish government presented the aid as part of ongoing European support for Ukraine’s air defence, drone capabilities and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua, regeringen.dk