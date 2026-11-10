Day One: No Agreement in Abu Dhabi SUMMARY

The first day of the trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi ended without an announced agreement. The meetings will continue on the morning of November 11, Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service said, as quoted by „Ukrinform“.

The talks lasted nearly four hours. The topics discussed included the release of prisoners of war, the return of Ukrainian children, security guarantees for Ukraine and possible steps to reduce tensions. By the end of the first day, no agreement had been announced on ending the hostilities or on the contentious political issues.

What Was Discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had been briefed by the negotiating team after the meetings. He described the talks as „constructive and quite substantive“. According to him, humanitarian issues, the release of prisoners and security guarantees were discussed.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also gave a cautiously positive assessment, describing the meeting as „very productive“, but stressed that significant work remained. Rubio did not personally take part in the talks in Abu Dhabi, which are being conducted at working level through U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Ukrainian side is emphasizing concrete guarantees that would prevent a new Russian attack after a potential agreement. Kyiv is also calling for humanitarian arrangements, including broader exchanges of prisoners of war, the return of children and possible limited ceasefires in specific areas.

What Comes Next on Wednesday

The second part of the talks is scheduled for the morning of November 11. The delegations are expected to continue discussing practical measures before it becomes clear whether the talks can lead to concrete agreements or to preparations for a leaders’ meeting.

These are the first trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States since February 2026. European representatives also held a coordination meeting in Abu Dhabi with Ukraine and the United States before the negotiations began, raising the issue of reliable security guarantees and lasting peace.

Sources: apnews.com, ukrinform.net, theguardian.com