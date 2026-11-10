Three killed and four injured after Russian strike on an enterprise in Dnipro

Three people have been killed and at least four injured in a Russian strike on a critical infrastructure enterprise in Dnipro, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said.

A fire broke out on the enterprise’s premises. “A fire broke out there. All emergency services are working at the scene,” Hanzha said.

Emergency and utility service teams are working to deal with the aftermath of the strike and are providing assistance to those affected. Information about the exact type of weapon used and the extent of the material damage has not yet been released.

At this point, the confirmed data indicate that three people were killed and at least four injured.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, interfax.com.ua, lb.ua