UK invests £90 million in drones to counter Russian submarines

The United Kingdom has announced an investment of £90 million in drones, sensors and artificial intelligence systems for the Royal Navy. The Atlantic Net project is aimed at detecting Russian submarines and protecting subsea communications cables, energy networks and key maritime routes in the North Atlantic.

The new system will use a network of autonomous assets operating alongside crewed ships and submarines. Sensors will monitor activity underwater, while unmanned systems will patrol the depths and assist in tracking potential threats.

Earlier warning for the fleet

Atlantic Net will combine the data into a single underwater surveillance service. This will give anti-submarine warfare ships and Astute-class submarines earlier warning of dangers and a more complete picture of what is happening beneath the sea’s surface.

The project is the first phase of the Royal Navy’s broader Atlantic Bastion programme. It envisages the creation of a hybrid naval fleet of crewed and unmanned vessels to track enemy submarines and protect the infrastructure connecting the United Kingdom with its allies.

The programme will monitor communications cables and energy networks. The United Kingdom says the aim is to strengthen protection against interference, sabotage and other hostile activity, including through coordination with NATO allies and the Joint Expeditionary Force.

Nearly 200 new jobs

The framework agreement is with Hampshire-based British company Ocean Infinity Solutions. It will create the opportunity for an investment of £90 million and support nearly 200 skilled jobs, as well as employment throughout the supply chain. The UK Ministry of Defence said its spending with industry in South East England already supports 38,700 jobs.

“The threats beneath the North Atlantic are changing, and we are changing with them,” said Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard. He said the investment would give the Royal Navy technology to detect threats earlier and protect critical infrastructure.

The Royal Navy and Ocean Infinity Solutions will combine maritime systems, underwater surveillance, communications, remote operations and data services into a single capability under the navy’s direction. The agreement was announced at the International Maritime Power Conference in Oslo.

Sources: gov.uk