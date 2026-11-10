Kristersson gets another week to form a government

Sweden’s caretaker Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has been given another week to explore the possibilities of forming a new government. He must present the outcome of the negotiations to the speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlén, on November 17, Reuters reported.

The initial deadline for the report was November 10. Norlén said that after speaking with Kristersson, he would meet with the leaders of all parties represented in parliament before announcing the next step in the procedure.

“I will then announce the next steps in the process,” Andreas Norlén said.

Swedish Radio clarified that the November 17 meeting does not automatically mean that a vote on the prime minister will be scheduled. Kristersson was given a mandate to negotiate on November 3, after parliament rejected the candidacy of Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist.

Sweden Democrats change their position

Kristersson is trying to preserve the power of the centre-right bloc, which lost its parliamentary majority in the September elections. He heads a caretaker government while the parties seek a formula for a new cabinet.

The negotiations were eased after the Sweden Democrats abandoned their demand to receive ministerial posts. The party said it could support a Kristersson government without directly participating in it.

“The responsible position of the Sweden Democrats is welcome. It can be part of the solution,” Kristersson said, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT. He said that the Centre Party’s position also allows the talks to focus on specific policies.

Opposition also seeks a new mandate

Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson asked Norlén for another opportunity to form a government. To secure sufficient support, she must reach an agreement with the Green Party, the Left Party and the Centre Party.

The Centre Party, however, said it would not accept a cabinet that includes the Left Party. This leaves open the possibility that it could support a centre-right alternative if Kristersson proposes an acceptable policy programme and guarantees to limit the influence of the Sweden Democrats.

After Kristersson’s report on November 17, the speaker of parliament will decide whether to propose a candidate for a vote or continue the talks between the parties.

Sources: in.marketscreener.com, sverigesradio.se, svt.se