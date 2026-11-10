What Are the Impeachment Charges Against Pete Hegseth?

Eight charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors” have been brought against U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky is calling on the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings over the administration’s actions in the wars with Iran and Yemen, operations in Venezuela, and its treatment of Senator Mark Kelly.

Three of the charges are related to Iran. According to the resolution, Hegseth directed, authorized, and continued U.S. military operations after the expiration of the 60-day period stipulated in the War Powers Resolution, without Congress having declared war or granted specific authorization for the use of military force.

The fourth article concerns the protection of civilians. It alleges that Hegseth disregarded legal requirements to limit civilian casualties during military operations. The charge is linked to a strike on a girls’ school in Minab on February 28, the first day of the conflict, in which children were killed, according to Reuters’ summary of the charges filed.

The Charges Related to Venezuela and Yemen

Two of the articles are related to Venezuela. Massie accuses Hegseth of directing the removal of President Nicolás Maduro without authorization from Congress. The resolution describes the operation as an act of war against a sovereign state, although the administration has presented it as an operation to hand Maduro over to the U.S. justice system on drug-trafficking charges.

The other charge related to Venezuela concerns deadly strikes against suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. According to the resolution, the operations resulted in the deaths of more than 220 people, and Hegseth is accused of extrajudicial killings.

A separate article accuses the secretary of illegally conducting military operations in Yemen. It concerns Operation “Rough Rider” in 2025 against the Iran-backed Houthis. The assessment cited by PolitiFact refers to more than 1,100 strikes over more than 50 days and hundreds of civilians and fighters killed.

The Dispute with Senator Mark Kelly

The eighth charge concerns the suppression of freedom of speech. It is related to actions against Democrat Mark Kelly, who, together with other members of Congress with military and intelligence experience, urged U.S. service members not to carry out illegal orders. According to the resolution, Hegseth sought the criminal prosecution of Kelly and the demotion of his retired military rank.

Hegseth rejects the charges. At a Pentagon news conference, he said he was being targeted in a campaign because of “political disagreements,” not because of actions constituting serious violations. “This is sabotage,” the secretary said, defending the administration’s military operations.

Massie introduced the resolution on November 9, after an earlier attempt to hold a vote was postponed ahead of the midterm elections. The House could rule on it by the middle of the week. If the charges are approved, the proceedings will move to the Senate, which could dismiss the case or hold a trial. Two-thirds of the senators would be required to remove Hegseth.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, opb.org