Putin and Lukashenko hold their sixth meeting of 2026

The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, held their sixth in-person meeting of 2026 and their eighth over the past 12 months. The talks took place at the Russian head of state’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow, Interfax reported.

Lukashenko arrived in Russia on a working visit in the morning. Before the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Interfax that the talks had been scheduled. Asked whether Putin would meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Peskov replied: “Yes. It is planned.”

The two leaders meet ahead of the CSTO session

The bilateral talks took place on the eve of the session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, scheduled for November 11 in Moscow. Putin and Lukashenko, as well as the leaders of the organization’s other member states, will attend.

According to the previously announced schedule for the visit, Lukashenko will speak about collective security in the Eurasian space and present Minsk’s position on the main areas of the CSTO’s development. Around 20 documents are expected to be signed at the summit, including a declaration by the Collective Security Council and a counterterrorism strategy through 2030.

The previous meeting was in August

The last bilateral meeting between Putin and Lukashenko before the current one took place on August 29 at Novo-Ogaryovo. The talks then focused on the development of Russian-Belarusian relations, the strategic partnership and cooperation within the Union State. Putin said that trade and economic cooperation was developing successfully, while Lukashenko stressed that the Belarusian side was fulfilling its commitments to Russia.

No public details about the agenda or the results of the November 10 talks have been announced. Following the meeting, the two presidents will attend the CSTO session, which is the next scheduled format for direct talks between them and the organization’s other leaders.

Sources: interfax-russia.ru, interfax.ru, kommersant.ru