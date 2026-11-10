The Gulf to establish military command in Kuwait over Iran

The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council approved the establishment of a forward military command in Kuwait and the deployment of appropriate forces to it. The decision was made at the 23rd meeting of the Joint Defense Council in Manama, Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by the defense ministers of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The session was chaired by Bahrain’s Minister of Defense Affairs, Lieutenant General Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi.

Command closer to potential flashpoints

The forward command will be part of the Unified Military Command of the Cooperation Council, whose main headquarters is in Riyadh. It will be located closer to the northern part of the Persian Gulf, Iran and Iraq, facilitating coordination and the possible deployment of forces.

The exact coordinates of the headquarters, the number of military units and the types of forces to be provided have not yet been announced. According to “Al Jazeera,” the decision represents an additional command center rather than a replacement for the existing command in Riyadh.

“This sends a message to Iran and Iraq and assures the Council’s countries that they are ready for all possible scenarios,” analyst Muhannad Selim of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs told “Al Jazeera.”

Decision follows Iranian attacks

GCC Secretary-General Jassem Mohamed Al Budaiwi said the decision follows directives from the leaders’ emergency meeting in Jeddah in April to strengthen joint military action.

Al Budaiwi linked the need for closer coordination to the “Iranian attacks,” which he said had affected Council countries and caused damage to civilian sites and infrastructure. He said that “the security of our countries is a shared responsibility.”

“Anadolu Agency” reported that the meeting was taking place against the backdrop of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, fears of a new military confrontation between the United States and Iran, and continued disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Cooperation Council condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed full solidarity with Riyadh. Al Budaiwi said that the security of the kingdom was “an integral part of the security of all the countries” in the organization.

The next step is military integration

The Unified Military Command of the six countries was established in 2013 to coordinate joint operations and develop a common defense system. Its headquarters in Riyadh began operating in 2021.

The decision to establish a forward command in Kuwait was made following the meeting of the chiefs of staff on October 29 in Manama. The ministers also adopted other decisions aimed at greater military integration, but details of them have not been disclosed.

According to “Al Jazeera,” closer military cooperation does not automatically mean withdrawing from the partnership with the United States. The Gulf countries continue to rely on the U.S. military presence while simultaneously developing more independent mechanisms for collective defense.

Sources: aa.com.tr, aljazeera.com, arabnews.com