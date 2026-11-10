Greta Thunberg at COP31: Everything We Love Is at Stake

Greta Thunberg arrived at the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, warning that climate change “threatens everything”. “Everything and everyone we love is at stake,” the Swedish activist told reporters.

Thunberg called on governments to put people and the planet before profits and geopolitical power. “We need to act in a way that protects and benefits people, instead of constantly sacrificing the global majority and the planet we live on for the sake of a few who are accumulating unimaginable profits and maintaining geopolitical power,” she said.

Criticism of Climate Conferences

The activist described the UN’s annual climate conferences as “greenwashed circuses” – a phrase she used to criticize institutions and countries for presenting themselves as committed to protecting the environment without taking sufficient concrete action.

“Of course, it is crucial that we continue to do everything we can, because this is an opportunity to mobilize people,” Thunberg said. According to her, activists are attending the conference to pressure politicians to fulfill the promises they have been making for decades.

She also said that the COP conferences are not enough to prevent a climate catastrophe. According to Thunberg, structural changes are needed because the current political and economic systems have become incompatible with human nature.

First Participation Since COP26

This is Thunberg’s first participation in a UN climate conference since COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, when she described the promises made by world leaders as “blah, blah, blah”.

COP31 is taking place in Antalya after a year marked by heatwaves and other climate disasters. Thunberg is expected to remain at the forum for several days.

She also criticized the choice of Turkey as the host of the conference. “We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that the host country is violating a number of fundamental human rights,” the activist said.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, turkishminute.com