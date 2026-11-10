Two Killed in Kramatorsk, One Victim Near Odesa

Russian attacks in Odesa and Donetsk regions have killed three people and injured at least two others. In the southern part of Odesa region, a 69-year-old man was killed, while a 70-year-old woman was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

The two were at a bus stop during a combined strike, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said. According to him, infrastructure facilities and a residential area were damaged, including a three-storey residential building, a tire fitting workshop and a car wash. “One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the enemy’s combined strike on the southern part of Odesa region,” Kiper said.

Two strikes against workers in Kramatorsk

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a vehicle belonging to the municipal enterprise KATP 052810. The strike was carried out on November 10 at 11:05 a.m., while two employees were near a garbage truck.

A worker born in 1987 was killed in the attack. Another employee was injured and hospitalized in serious condition. Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, said the drone had been equipped with a warhead. “At the time of the strike, two employees of the enterprise were next to the garbage truck. As a result of the attack, an auxiliary worker was killed, while the second was injured and is in serious condition at a medical facility,” he said.

According to Honcharenko, the attack was the second against the enterprise’s employees in two days. On November 9 at 3:55 p.m., an FPV drone struck another vehicle belonging to KATP 052810. A man born in 1969 was killed at that time.

Thus, the confirmed data for Kramatorsk indicate two people killed in separate attacks on November 9 and 10 and one injured person who remains in serious condition. In Odesa region, another person was killed in the separate strike, while a woman received medical attention for multiple injuries.

Sources: pravda.com.ua