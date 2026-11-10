Lithuania: Europe must choose its representative in the negotiations

Europe must participate more actively in the peace negotiations over the war in Ukraine, but first the leaders of the European Union must agree on who will represent the bloc and on what principles they will speak on its behalf. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said this in Paris.

“Europe must agree on who will represent it and on what principles,” Nausėda said. According to him, the future security architecture will be important not only for Ukraine but also for the entire continent, including Lithuania.

The Lithuanian president warned that frequent changes of European representatives could create the impression that the EU lacks a clear and consistent position. He insisted that the criteria for choosing the person authorized to speak on behalf of the European Union should first be determined.

Support for Ukraine remains a common priority

Nausėda made the statement after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The main topics were security and defense, the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for peace negotiations.

According to the Lithuanian head of state, Vilnius and Paris have similar positions on the development of the conflict. The two countries support continuing financial and military assistance to Ukraine, as well as increasing pressure on Russia.

“Our firm position is to continue helping Ukraine financially and militarily while also putting pressure on Russia,” Nausėda said. He described tightening sanctions as one of the tools for stopping the war.

Lithuania seeks faster deliveries of CAESAR howitzers

The talks also addressed military cooperation between Lithuania and France, including the delivery schedule for CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems. Lithuania wants some of the weapons to be delivered earlier, as they are important for building its national division.

According to Nausėda, Macron and his team promised to look for ways to shorten the deadlines. In December, Lithuania signed a €252 million contract with French defense company KNDS France to purchase Caesar Mk II howitzers.

This is the second contract for these systems. Under the first agreement, signed in 2022, Lithuania purchased 18 howitzers, whose delivery is scheduled for 2027. The country also plans to invest €12 million in the construction and equipment of specialized repair facilities for the Caesar systems.

Nausėda invited Macron to visit Lithuania before the end of his second presidential term. Macron has been France’s head of state since 2017, and his current term ends in the spring of 2027.

Sources: lrt.lt