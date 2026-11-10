Zelensky on his way to Denmark: I will not give up Donbas!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Denmark, where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and government and state leaders from the Nordic countries. Military support for Ukraine and security in Europe are at the centre of the meetings, Danish public broadcaster DR reports.

Frederiksen is hosting the visit. “I am proud to welcome President Zelensky and the Nordic leaders to Denmark,” she said. According to her, the Ukrainians’ struggle for a free Ukraine and a free Europe continues, and support for the country must be maintained.

The Danish prime minister also said that the war requires continued assistance and the use of Ukraine’s experience. “We must continue our support and learn from Ukraine’s experience and knowledge so that we can defend Europe together,” Frederiksen said.

Zelensky: Ukraine will not give up Donbas

Before his visit to Denmark, Zelensky told DR that he was not prepared to surrender territory in exchange for ending the war with Russia. Asked whether Ukraine would give up Donbas, the Ukrainian president replied: “No, I will not give up Donbas.”

He also insists that Europe should participate in the negotiations to end the war. The statement comes as talks between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United States begin in Abu Dhabi, with American mediation. Kyiv is represented by intelligence chief Rustem Umerov and head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov.

Heightened security measures in Copenhagen

The visit has led to an increased police presence in the Danish capital. Officers from almost the entire country are taking part in the security operation, as its scale cannot be handled by Copenhagen police alone, chief police inspector Peter Dahl said.

A temporary restricted airspace zone over central Copenhagen and the entire island of Amager was introduced on Monday evening. Drone flights are prohibited without written permission from the police, while small aircraft may pass only with permission from the control tower at Copenhagen Airport. The measure is in effect until Thursday morning.

The programme also includes a meeting of the Danish parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee devoted to the situation in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen are taking part.

Sources: dr.dk