Pope Leo XIV draws 650,000 people to Mass in Córdoba

Around 650,000 people attended the outdoor Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV in Córdoba, Argentina’s second-largest city. The estimate of the number of worshippers was reported by the Associated Press and Reuters.

The liturgy took place on the grounds of the Military Aviation School and the Argentine aircraft manufacturing plant. Pilgrims arrived from different parts of the country, including the northern provinces and Patagonia. According to the Associated Press, some of them travelled around 2,000 kilometres to see the Pope.

Call to follow the example of the saints

In his homily, Leo XIV described Córdoba as a “land of saints” and mentioned clergy and laypeople connected with the region’s history. Among them were Saint José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, known as the “gaucho priest”, and Mama Antula, who in 2024 became the first Argentine woman to be declared a saint. Both were canonised by Argentine Pope Francis.

“We are all called to holiness. Today it is our turn to follow the shining example of holiness that they left us,” Leo XIV said.

The Pope urged the faithful to turn their faith into a personal example and share it in their families, schools, workplaces and society.

Second major event in Argentina

The visit to Córdoba took place a day after the largest public event since the beginning of Leo XIV’s pontificate. Around 2.5 million people attended his Mass in Buenos Aires, according to estimates cited by the Associated Press and Reuters.

Córdoba was chosen as a stop on the tour because of its central location, which makes it easier for pilgrims from neighbouring provinces to reach it. This is the first papal visit to Argentina since John Paul II’s visit in 1987.

After the Mass, Leo XIV surprised the crowd with a brief appearance on the balcony of the archbishop’s residence in the city centre. From the same spot, John Paul II greeted the people of Córdoba nearly four decades ago.

“Together we can do anything,” the Pope told those gathered.

Leo XIV is continuing his 12-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

Sources: apnews.com, gvwire.com, es.aleteia.org