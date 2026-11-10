Ukraine Offers Russia a Truce in Energy and Maritime Sectors

Ukraine has offered Russia a truce in the Black Sea and in the energy sector during the trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Kyiv has conveyed its specific proposals to its partners and is awaiting a response from Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

“Ukraine is putting forward its approaches to a truce – both in the Black Sea and in the energy sector. We conveyed them to our partners and are now awaiting a response from the Russian side,” Sybiha said.

According to him, these are not abstract ideas but specific and clearly formulated positions presented by the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiating table. Ukrainska Pravda reported that the proposals were made during the first day of talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

Kyiv Calls for De-escalation and Security Guarantees

“Our message at the talks in Abu Dhabi is very simple: de-escalation and the truce proposed by Ukraine, security guarantees, and a meeting between President Zelensky and Putin, which, in my personal conviction, could genuinely accelerate the end of the war,” Sybiha said.

On November 10, the first day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi concluded. Volodymyr Zelensky described the negotiations as constructive, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called them highly productive. Rubio nevertheless stressed that significant work remained to be done to achieve peace.

So far, no response from the Russian side has been given to the proposal for a truce in the energy sector and the Black Sea. Sybiha’s statement makes clear that Kyiv expects the next steps to be determined after Moscow’s reaction.

Sources: pravda.com.ua