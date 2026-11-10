Rubio: No need for new large-scale combat operations against Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was no need for additional large-scale combat operations against Iran. According to him, economic sanctions and pressure on Tehran are sufficiently effective.

“There is no need” for new large-scale combat operations against Iran, Rubio said after the meeting of the G7 countries in Paris, Al Jazeera reported.

Sanctions remain the main instrument

The statement puts the emphasis on economic and political pressure rather than on expanding military action. Rubio did not specify any particular sanctions, nor did he clarify which operations he was referring to when speaking of the lack of need for larger-scale combat operations.

The published material did not include a reaction from the Iranian authorities. It also did not report any decision to end ongoing operations or any change in US policy beyond the assessment voiced by Rubio.

Sources: aljazeera.com