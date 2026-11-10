Iranian generals once again threaten to destroy Israel

Iran’s military leadership issued new threats against Israel amid warnings of a possible new military escalation. Chief of Iran’s General Staff Ali Abdollahi said that his country would destroy Israel.

Abdollahi cited an earlier statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to which Israel must destroy Iran, or Iran will destroy Israel.

„This is nothing new. It is clear that we will certainly destroy them,“ Ali Abdollahi said.

A separate threat was also issued by Majid Mousavi, commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He said that, if necessary, Iran would attack all Israeli capabilities „both in the region and beyond it“.

Footage of an alleged underground missile facility

„The enemy will be left with only defeat and retreat,“ Majid Mousavi said.

Iranian media released videos purportedly showing a new underground „missile city“. It is unclear when the footage was recorded, while information about Iran’s military capabilities cannot normally be independently verified.

Iran has several similar underground military facilities, usually located in mountainous areas. They house mobile missile launchers, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.

Abdollahi and Mousavi’s statements come at a time when every new threat between Iran and Israel is being viewed as a possible signal of a further escalation of the confrontation. So far, there is no independently confirmed information about any specific operation being prepared.

Sources: nova.bg