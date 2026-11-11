General strike paralyzes Spain, transport chaos expected

A 24-hour general strike has begun in Spain, with a call for around 19 million employed workers to stop work. Major disruptions to transport are expected after unions warned of mass participation, while authorities set minimum services for rail, air and urban transport.

The strike is supported by the country’s two largest unions – CCOO and UGT, as well as CGT, CNT, Unión de Actores y Actrices, Co.bas, Intersindical and Solidaridad Obrera. This is the first nationwide strike supported by CCOO and UGT in 14 years, RTVE reported.

Trains and planes to operate fewer services

On Renfe commuter trains, 75% of services will operate during peak hours – between 6:00 and 9:00, 13:30 and 15:30, and 18:30 and 20:30. During the rest of the day, minimum service will be 50%. For medium-distance trains, 65% of services are guaranteed, while for high-speed and long-distance trains the figure is 73%. A minimum of 26% has been set for freight services, Renfe and the Spanish transport authorities said.

Air transport will also be affected. Minimum coverage on routes to and from the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla is between 56% and 85%. For international flights, it is between 39% and 64%, while domestic connections on the mainland will range from 18% to 64%, depending on the availability of alternative public transport and the duration of the journey.

Metro and buses to operate at limited capacity

In Catalonia, the Barcelona metro, city buses and other public transport will maintain 25% of normal services during peak hours. In Madrid, the metro is scheduled to operate 80% of trains during peak hours and 50% outside them, while city and intercity buses will have minimum coverage of 50%. The different autonomous communities are setting their own rules for transport and other essential services.

The strike is being held under the slogans „wages, housing and prices“. Unions are demanding higher incomes, better public services and measures to tackle high rents and the lack of affordable housing. CCOO Secretary-General Unai Sordo said: „Housing, wages, a roof over one’s head, time, public services, infrastructure and security for working people – that is what is at stake“.

Demonstrations have been planned across the country, including in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and other major cities. Authorities expect temporary blockades and additional pressure on the transport network. The strike comes after rail services were already disrupted by a separate drivers’ protest and at a time when the country is recovering from a serious train crash. The Associated Press reports that the general strike is expected to lead to further disruptions to public transport and delays or work stoppages at businesses, shops and factories.

Sources: rtve.es, elpais.com, apnews.com