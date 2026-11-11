The Russian threat must not be used as a reason to reopen the political debate over Brexit, former British Defence Secretary James Heappey warned. According to him, the argument that security requires closer ties with Brussels could revive the deep divisions that have marked British politics over the past decade.

The warning comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s push for renewed rapprochement between the UK and the European Union. Burnham said Russia’s attempts to influence European politics demonstrated the need for closer ties between London and Brussels. The two sides are planning a summit in Brussels on 20 November.

Heappey does not deny the need for cooperation in defence and intelligence, but warns that it must not become an excuse to return to the dispute over whether the UK should change its decision from the 2016 referendum. In his view, such a political framework risks dividing society once again along the lines of “for” and “against” Brexit.

US serviceman detained near Gloucester

Against this backdrop, a senior US Army serviceman has been detained in the UK on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia. The 41-year-old man was arrested on 10 November in the Gloucester area. His name has not been released.

He served at the headquarters of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks. British and American officials confirmed that the serviceman held a position that gave him access to sensitive information.

British police are investigating suspected offences under Sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act 2023. They concern, respectively, obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service. The authorities have not said whether any information was handed over to Russia.

“This case is a reminder that insider threats are real and persistent,” said Lieutenant General Sean Steinchon, commander of US military counterintelligence.

The investigation is being conducted in coordination between British counterterrorism police, US authorities and military organisations. Police have not linked the arrest to a separate investigation into an alleged plot against the British airbase at Fairford, which British authorities said had links to Iran.

Security once again enters the debate over relations with the EU

The case involving the US serviceman comes at a time when Russian activity and the protection of military infrastructure are among the main topics in British politics. The government in London and supporters of closer cooperation with the EU are using the changed security environment as an argument for new arrangements with Brussels.

Opposition parties and some Conservatives, however, warn that cooperation on defence issues should not be conflated with the question of rejoining the EU.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com