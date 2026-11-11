House of Representatives blocks Hegseth impeachment effort

The U.S. House of Representatives blocked an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Lawmakers voted 211 to 204 to send the resolution to the Judiciary Committee, effectively ending the initiative in the current session of Congress. The result was achieved almost entirely along party lines – 210 Republicans supported the procedural motion, while one opposed it, and 203 Democrats voted against it. One independent representative also supported sending it to committee.

The resolution was introduced by Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky and contained eight articles of impeachment. It alleged that Hegseth had initiated military action against Iran without congressional approval, failed to comply with requirements aimed at limiting civilian casualties, and directed operations against suspected drug traffickers in which unlawful killings were committed. Massie also accused the secretary of retaliating against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly over his statements to service members, as well as in connection with the military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The allegations are part of the submitted resolution, not established judicial facts.

Hegseth rejected the accusations

Hegseth defended his actions at a press conference at the Pentagon and called the initiative a “farce” and a “political spectacle.” “None of these allegations amounts to a high crime or misdemeanor,” the secretary said, according to CBS News. He said the matter involved partisan disputes over policy that were being used to politicize the military.

President Donald Trump supported Hegseth and welcomed the outcome of the vote. Before the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson described the initiative as a political move designed to attract attention. At the same time, some Republicans said they were critical of the secretary’s performance but did not believe the allegations against him reached the threshold for impeachment.

Democrats could revive the proceedings

Massie said after the vote that he was disappointed and accused Congress of knowing what lawmakers needed to do but lacking the courage to do it. He said he would not introduce another resolution against Hegseth. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, however, said: “This is not the end. This is just the beginning.”

Democrats are expected to take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in January 2027. This creates the possibility that the proceedings could be revived by the new majority, although the outcome of any future vote is not predetermined. If the House does vote to impeach Hegseth, his removal would require conviction by a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, investing.com