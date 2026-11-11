Russia reports 142 drones shot down over Leningrad Region

Russia reported that 142 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down over Leningrad Region during a nighttime aerial attack. The data was provided by Governor Alexander Drozdenko.

“A total of 142 unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down over the territory of Leningrad Region. Combat operations are continuing,” Drozdenko said on his channel on Max..

As of the latest report, there were no confirmed reports of casualties, injuries or material damage caused by the attack. Reuters notes that it has been unable to independently verify the Russian data.

The attack continues amid new strikes on the region

Leningrad Region is a key area for Russia’s energy sector and exports. The ports of Ust-Luga, Primorsk and Vysotsk are located there, through which oil and grain are transported across the Baltic Sea. The Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the largest in Russia, is also located in the region.

Two days earlier, a fire broke out at the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery following a drone attack. The incident was reported by the region’s governor, while the Associated Press said that the facility is located near St. Petersburg and more than 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

So far, Russian authorities have not identified specific sites that were targeted in the latest attack, nor have they said whether any debris fell or facilities were damaged.

The next official reports are expected to clarify whether air defense operations have ended and whether there were any consequences on the ground.

Sources: interfax.ru, investing.com, apnews.com