Ukrainian drones set fire to the key Russian port of Ust-Luga

A drone attack on Russia’s Leningrad Region caused a fire in the area of the port of Ust-Luga, Russian and Ukrainian media reported. Air traffic restrictions were introduced in the area, while two planes traveling to St. Petersburg were diverted to Helsinki.

The governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, initially reported that 42 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down. The figure was later increased to 92, and at around 4 a.m. he announced that Russian air defenses had neutralized a total of 141 drones over the region. Reuters noted that the figures had not been independently confirmed.

Reports circulated on social media and cited by Ukrainian media claimed that a fire broke out at Ust-Luga’s port infrastructure following the attack. There were also reports of explosions in the area. No confirmed details have so far been published about the site affected, the extent of the damage or any possible casualties.

Flight restrictions to St. Petersburg

Pulkovo Airport temporarily restricted the acceptance and departure of aircraft. “Temporary restrictions have been introduced on the acceptance and departure of aircraft,” Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said, as quoted by “Interfax.”

Russian media reported that two planes bound for St. Petersburg landed in Helsinki because of the security measures. The airlines and the number of passengers on board were not specified.

Monitoring groups reported Russian air defense activity in the Tver area. According to these reports, some of the drones were heading toward St. Petersburg and surrounding areas, but information about the routes and types of aircraft has not been officially confirmed.

Ust-Luga is located on the coast of the Gulf of Finland and is among Russia’s main ports for exporting oil, petroleum products and grain across the Baltic Sea. Reuters notes that the Leningrad Region is also home to the ports of Primorsk and Vysotsk, as well as the refinery in Kirishi.

At present, the confirmed official information concerns the restrictions at Pulkovo Airport and the governor’s claims about drones being shot down. Reports of the fire at Ust-Luga and the damage caused remain incomplete.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, interfax.ru, streetinsider.com