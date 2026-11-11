Strikes on Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih Leave Damage and Power Problems

Kharkiv was hit by a double missile strike, while part of Kryvyi Rih was left without electricity after a massive drone attack. The attacks were reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

According to Terekhov, the strikes on Kharkiv were carried out overnight. The city’s Industrialnyi and Saltivskyi districts were affected. “The enemy carried out a double missile strike on the city,” the mayor said. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

Kryvyi Rih Partially Left Without Electricity

According to local authorities, the attack on Kryvyi Rih targeted critical infrastructure facilities. Following the strikes, part of the city was left without power, while apartment buildings, schools and kindergartens were also damaged.

“The city is partially without electricity. We are stabilizing the water supply and sewage systems with generators. Heating will be more difficult,” Oleksandr Vilkul said.

Emergency teams from the energy and utility services are working to repair the damage. At present, no information has been reported on the number of people killed or injured in the attacks on the two cities.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, interfax.com.ua