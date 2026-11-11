Trump: The attempt to remove Pete suffered a crushing defeat. Complete losers!

The U.S. House of Representatives blocked an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. By a vote of 211 to 204, lawmakers decided to send the resolution to committee instead of considering it directly on the House floor. The procedural decision effectively ends the initiative in the current Congress.

All Republicans supported the measure except Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who authored the resolution. Democrats voted against sending it to committee, insisting that the allegations against Hegseth be considered immediately.

President Donald Trump welcomed the vote. In a post on Truth Social, he said: “The Democrats’ attempt to remove Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suffered a crushing defeat! Every Republican, except Thomas Massie — a complete loser — voted in support of Pete.”

Trump also accused the Democratic Party of “continuing to weaponize the United States of America,” abusing its power and needing to be stopped.

Eight articles of impeachment against the defense secretary

Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. According to his allegations, the secretary continued military operations against Iran without the necessary authorization from Congress and exceeded his authority. The resolution also includes allegations related to the protection of civilians during military operations, alleged extrajudicial killings and pressure against Senator Mark Kelly.

Hegseth rejected the initiative, calling it a political spectacle. He said the actions against him were part of an attempt to harm the president, the country and service members.

Sending the resolution to committee does not constitute a decision on the merits of the allegations and is not a judicial acquittal of Hegseth. It means that the House is not continuing the impeachment proceedings during the current Congress.

Democrats will have a new majority

The political dispute may resume after January, when Democrats take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The new majority will be able to launch investigations and take further action against the defense secretary.

Massie has already stated that the allegations concern the way the Trump administration is conducting the war with Iran, as well as an alleged violation of Congress’ constitutional powers. For now, however, his resolution will not proceed to a vote on the merits.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, aa.com.tr