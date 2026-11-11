Fear of Espionage: Bundeswehr Bans Chinese Drones and Restricts Cars in the Military

The German armed forces are stopping the use of commercial small drones manufactured by Chinese companies in barracks and at training grounds. The order applies to the entire Bundeswehr, and the devices already purchased must be taken out of service as quickly as possible, Der Spiegel reports.

The measure has been confirmed by the German Ministry of Defence. “In the future, Chinese models will not be used in the Bundeswehr, and the existing systems will be replaced with national or European products,” a ministry spokesperson told the publication.

Among the manufacturers affected is DJI. According to the report, the reason for the ban is serious concern that the drones could transmit data from military exercises, images of barracks and training grounds, or information about German weapons systems to Chinese intelligence services.

Drones Were Purchased Through Simplified Procedures

The decision comes after local commanders were able to purchase commercial drones through limited administrative procedures in recent years. The 2024 drone strategy included a list of approved models, including DJI devices.

The Ministry of Defence has not disclosed how many Chinese drones have been purchased for training and exercises since 2024. The ministry cites military security as the reason for not revealing the number. The systems are being taken out of service, without a specific deadline being announced for their complete replacement.

Restrictions Also Apply to Chinese Cars

The measures are not limited to unmanned aerial vehicles. According to Der Spiegel, the Bundeswehr has introduced broad restrictions on the entry of cars made by Chinese manufacturers into barracks and other military facilities.

Lists of models from BYD, Geely and NIO that are not allowed to enter facilities designated as security zones are being circulated among units. Service members who own such cars must leave them outside the barracks and continue on foot.

The concerns are related to the sensors and cameras in modern vehicles. According to the report, they can record images and other data from military facilities and transmit them to Chinese authorities. The restrictions therefore cover both equipment used by the military and the personal vehicles of service members.

The decision highlights the need to control devices that can collect information near military infrastructure. The Bundeswehr will have to replace its existing Chinese drones with German or European models, while access for certain vehicles will remain restricted at facilities with heightened security requirements.

Sources: spiegel.de, app.n-tv.de, deutschlandfunk.de