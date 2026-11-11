John Thune and Jim Jordan to Lead Congressional Republicans

John Thune was reelected as the leader of Republicans in the U.S. Senate, while Jim Jordan won the vote to lead the party in the House of Representatives. The decisions came after Republicans suffered heavy losses in the midterm elections, which will leave them in the minority in both chambers of Congress.

Thune was backed without opposition in a secret ballot after Republican senators debated whether the leadership election should be postponed. The motion to delay it was rejected by a vote of 31 to 15. According to the Associated Press, Republicans have lost at least seven Senate seats, while the elections in Alaska and Mississippi have yet to be definitively decided.

Thune, a senator from South Dakota, has led Republicans in the upper chamber since the beginning of 2025, when he succeeded Mitch McConnell. He said the party would make use of the remaining two months of its majority before Democrats take control.

„We will make the most of the time we have left,“ Thune said after his reelection.

The Republican leader also said the party would be „very active“ in advancing its conservative priorities after Democrats take control of the Senate. Tasks through the end of the year include funding the federal government and confirming President Donald Trump’s nominees.

Jordan Defeats Scalise

In the House of Representatives, Jim Jordan defeated Majority Leader Steve Scalise by a vote of 106 to 73. The ballot was also secret and took place behind closed doors.

Jordan chairs the House Judiciary Committee and is a co-founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which he previously chaired. He will take over the leadership post from Mike Johnson, who is stepping down after Republicans’ defeat in the elections.

Jordan’s victory represents a change in the leadership of the party in the House, which will be historically small in the next Congress. Democrats are preparing investigations into the Trump administration, family and business, while Jordan presented his experience overseeing the executive branch as a key argument in his campaign.

„When Democrats offer more government, we will offer more freedom. We will fight this battle in committees, on the House floor and on the campaign trail every day,“ Jordan said.

Tom Emmer was elected as the Republican House whip, placing him second in the party’s House leadership. Lisa McClain retained her post as conference chair. The new Congress will begin its work in January, when Democrats will take control of both chambers.

Sources: apnews.com, nbcwashington.com