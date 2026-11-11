Financial Times: Europe Ready to Discuss Missile Restrictions with Russia

European countries are ready to discuss with Russia agreements limiting the deployment of certain types of missiles. This is reported by Financial Times, citing European diplomats.

According to the report, the talks could also cover other mechanisms for preventing military conflicts that were used during the Cold War but were subsequently frozen or terminated. One of the examples cited is the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed the United States and the Soviet Union to conduct aerial observations of each other’s military facilities.

Europe insists on being involved in decisions

European diplomats are skeptical that the ongoing talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi will lead to a breakthrough. Nevertheless, European governments believe they must be included in the discussions, since decisions concerning the security of the continent directly affect Europe itself.

According to the Financial Times, the administration of President Donald Trump is trying to persuade Moscow to accept the participation of European countries in the negotiations. It is unclear whether Russia has agreed to a change in the format or whether talks have begun on specific restrictions on missiles.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of the EU’s efforts not to be excluded from possible negotiations on the end of the war in Ukraine and the future security architecture of Europe.

Diplomatic channels with Moscow

The Associated Press previously reported that the EU had attempted to restore communication channels with Moscow. A representative of the bloc said that brief diplomatic contacts had taken place in recent weeks, but without any discussion of specific issues.

“In every future scenario, the EU has specific interests that must be protected, which is why it is important to have established diplomatic channels with Russia,” the EU representative said.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden also stressed the need for Europe to participate directly. “If Europe wants a say in Ukraine’s future, at some point it has to sit at the table,” he said.

So far, no schedule has been announced for official talks between European countries and Russia on missiles or arms control. The potential restoration of such mechanisms remains part of broader discussions about security after the war in Ukraine.

Sources: meduza.io, apnews.com