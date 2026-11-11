Car kills three near a metro station in Hollywood

Three people have been killed and at least three others are in critical condition after a car hit pedestrians in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 10, at around 5:55 p.m. local time in the area of the 5300 block of North Lankershim Boulevard, near a metro station.

The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department transported at least three other injured people in critical condition to local hospitals.

“Three injured people were pronounced dead at the scene. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics are transporting at least three more people in critical condition to local hospitals,” the department said.

Initial information indicates that one vehicle was involved, but the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. The identities of those killed and injured have not been released.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident. So far, there is no confirmed information about what caused the vehicle to enter the pedestrian area, or whether anyone has been arrested.

Sources: apnews.com, abc7.com