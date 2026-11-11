Locomotive and five carriages of express train derail in India VIDEO

The locomotive and five carriages of the „Kolkata–Sairang Express“ derailed near Digaru station in India’s Assam state. The incident involving train No. 13125 occurred at around 6:54 a.m. local time in the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The train had been entering the station to allow another train to pass. According to preliminary information cited by the Northeast Frontier Railway, the locomotive failed to reduce its speed, causing the locomotive and five carriages to leave the tracks. Some reports describe the incident as the derailment of six carriages, indicating discrepancies in the initial information.

Conflicting reports on casualties

„Six carriages of the „Sairang“ Express derailed at Digaru station at around 6:54 a.m. So far, there have been no reports of fatalities,“ Northeast Frontier Railway chief spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told the media.

The railway authorities said there were no confirmed fatalities or injuries. NDTV, however, reported that several passengers had been injured, adding that their exact number and condition had not yet been established. Other Indian media outlets also reported injuries without specifying a final number.

The train operates on the railway route between Sairang in the state of Mizoram and Kolkata. Following the incident, passengers were transferred to an alternative train so they could continue to their destinations.

Restoration of rail services begins

Senior railway officials, rescue teams and engineers were sent to the scene. Work has begun to clear the tracks and restore services through Digaru station.

The causes of the derailment and the extent of the material damage are yet to be established. So far, railway authorities have not released final figures for the number of affected passengers or any possible changes to the timetable.

Sources: ndtv.com, newindianexpress.com, economictimes.indiatimes.com