150 drones neutralized over Leningrad Region in largest attack of 2026

About 150 drones were neutralized over Leningrad Region during the night of November 11, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said. According to TASS calculations based on the data he published, this was the largest-scale attack on the region since the beginning of 2026.

“According to preliminary data, 150 unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized over the territory of Leningrad Region,” Drozdenko said. Russian authorities did not specify how many of the drones had been shot down by air defenses and how many had been suppressed using electronic warfare systems.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the area of the port of Ust-Luga. Three workers were injured, but according to the governor, their lives are not in danger. Emergency and firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene, while information about the extent of the damage is being clarified.

The attack surpasses previous large-scale strikes

Until now, the largest number of drones that Russian authorities had reported over Leningrad Region this year was 145, during the attack on October 18. On June 6, 144 unmanned vehicles were reported destroyed over the region. On November 9, the governor reported that 113 drones had been shot down.

Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s main Baltic Sea ports and an important hub for the export of oil, gas and grain. The port area has repeatedly been targeted by drone attacks, with Russian authorities reporting fires and damage to infrastructure following individual incidents.

At present, the confirmed consequences of the overnight attack are the fire in the port area and the three injured workers. Regional authorities are expected to provide further information about the damage and any possible restrictions on the port’s operations.

Sources: vedomosti.ru, streetinsider.com, tass.ru